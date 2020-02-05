In the world of retail crypto trading, where the game is dominated by institutions and market manipulators, it is hard to stay relevant. The unfortunate reality is that only 5% of all traders are profitable. While there is no easy money in the world of retail trading, there are some steps that traders can take in the right direction.

What Is 4Bulls? How 4Bulls Helps Retail Crypto Traders Stay Relevant

Think of trading as a battle in which people fight with one another and with institutions that manipulate the market with automated software. Today, experienced traders are limited in their tools and abilities, and inexperienced traders tend to lose money more quickly than anyone else. So, how can one enjoy crypto trading and stay profitable?

Fortunately, there is a solution. With 4Bulls, an all-in-one platform that allows users to connect to external exchanges via API and maximize their trading profits by utilizing three core pieces of functionality, retail crypto traders now have access to automation and copy trading tools.

Automation Tools for Experienced Traders

If you are an experienced trader, you can use 4Bulls to automate your trades with high-power tools and custom algorithms. Whether you want to automate trading via a Martingale strategy or draw trend lines and automate trading between them, the 4Bulls technology can help you do that.

Copy Trading With 4Bulls

Automation tools are not the only feature that 4Bulls offers. The platform’s users can share their signals, allowing other traders to copy signals for a fee. Any copy trade leader can set up a price for his or her services and lead the game.

While users can create signals for their followers, inexperienced traders can benefit from the copy trading services by copying signals of selected users. 4Bulls is designed for everyone. Replicate the steps of experienced traders, and reach immense success.

With all of the cool tools and features that the 4Bulls platform offers, remember one last thing that makes the company powerful. 4Bulls is a community designed by traders for traders. You can become a part of this community, earn your professional reputation, and be recognized by millions of traders like yourself.

It is time to start making money off of trading. One platform for all, one platform for bulls!

