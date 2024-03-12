Casino Games With Simple Strategies

If you are not a seasoned gamer, strategy is the last element to consider before playing, especially in the casino. However, most casino games, at least those with lucrative rewards, demand you apply skill and strategy to emerge victorious.

Don’t be discouraged, though. You don’t have to take the clinical approach with all these games. In this article, we will highlight the games that least rely on strategy. Let’s dive into it straight away!

Slots

Spontaneity is all you need when it comes to slots. You simply have to pull a lever and match symbols on a payline. Success in slots relies purely on luck, as no predetermined algorithms exist.

While it may sound easy, you could pull the lever for hours without matching them. However, sometimes, players could get lucky even on the first try.

Besides the physical slot machines, you can play slots at an Online Casino like Betway. However, at an online casino, the gameplay slightly varies. Instead of pulling a lever, you’ll tap a button. A pro tip is to emphasize your bankroll management. To ensure you play longer, take strategic bets and avoid wagering more than you can afford to lose.

Video Poker

Poker in itself is a skill-demanding game. You will only claw your way to the top when playing if you strategize. However, you can toss extreme planning out the window in video poker.

Start by being more calculated with your bankroll, depending on its size. Experienced poker players know that the more you play, the more likely you are to lose money, so slot a certain period for wagering. You should also select the machine with the highest returns on your bets.

Roulette

Roulette is one of the few games that rely purely on luck. Furthermore, in this game, the only decision you get to make is what wager to place. The dealer has to do the rest.

You can go ahead and apply simple strategies like the martingale strategy. This one will make you double your bet in the event of a loss to try and shoot you back in profit. That means you can select a single color and double your bets until luck leans your way. You are not restricted to playing roulette at land-based casinos. Visit sites like Betway to enjoy the game.

Baccarat

Baccarat must come into the picture when discussing games requiring little strategy. In this game, you can wager on one of two hands or a tie. You can either bet on a player or a banker. Two cards are then dealt to the player and banker. The hand closest to nine carries the day.

While there are several strategies, the easiest to use include the James Bond strategy, where you each play a round of $200 and split it across three bets of $140 on a number Banker, $50 on a number Player, and the remaining $10 on Tie. You can adjust your values based on your bankroll.

Conclusion

While, for the most part, casino games demand that you apply a strategy for success, a few are simpler. They include slots, video poker, roulette, and baccarat. These games may require slight skill and understanding but mainly rely on luck.