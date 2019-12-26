From the History of Roulette to the Age of Online Gaming

When we talk about casinos (whether online or land-based), roulette is the game that comes to our mind. Today, you can feel the same euphoria from playing roulette online as you would feel from playing it in a brick-and-mortar casino. With the fast-paced lifestyle and the changing technology, it has become easy for the players to enjoy the game of roulette at their own convenience, no matter the time and place, with the comfort of online casinos. An Internet connection is the only essential that you need to play and enjoy the game of online roulette. Before talking about online roulette, let us have a sneak peek at the history of roulette and who invented it.

Invention and History of Roulette

In 1655, Blaise Pascal, who was a French inventor, mathematician, and physicist, was working on a perpetual motion machine. The perpetual motion machine was one that could continuously run for some amount of time without any source of outside energy, but, in physics, this is not possible. Blaise Pascal did not succeed in his experiment, but he was successful at inventing one of the all-time famous casino games of roulette.

Soon, New Orleans became the gambling capital in the United States of America in the late 1700s. Roulette became a very popular game in Louisiana, partially because of French immigrants.

Initially, when the roulette wheel was introduced, it was a little bit different from the roulette wheels seen today. Earlier, it had 28 numbers, a single zero, and the symbol of an American eagle (unlike the European roulette casino, which included numbers from 1 to 36 and both a single zero and a double zero, making a total of 38 numbers on the roulette wheel).

In the history of roulette, online roulette was the turning point for the players who felt like visiting brick-and-mortar casinos was a daunting task, as they could experience the same kind of gaming joy and satisfaction from the comfort of their own homes.

Online Roulette: The Turning Point

The first online casinos started hitting the Internet in the year 1996, although it took some years for people to know about the online roulette game and follow it. People came to know that it was just as exciting to enjoy and play roulette online as it was to play the game in a land-based casino. It was just that the roulette game had a new face with the same basic features.

Today, online casinos have many different types of roulette games, keeping the excitement of their players boosted as these players are no longer forced to play just one classic type of roulette. Many online casinos offer many varieties of online roulette games, like American roulette, French roulette, and European roulette. The players can feel as if they are playing in an actual casino with games from any part of the world.

Technology has come a long way, from the physicist who worked on a perpetual motion machine to online roulette games that can be enjoyed (bets can even be placed from PCs, iPhones, iPads, Macs, or other devices that you own). However, there are still many online roulette players who feel the lack of human interaction. That is the reason why many online casino sites have come up with the concept of live dealers who spin the actual roulette wheel via webcam instead of using computer graphics that have been generated for spinning the wheel. The live dealers give the players the experience of playing the roulette game at a brick-and-mortar casino.

Online roulette games became popular and easily accessible, even having attractive features like welcome bonuses and loyalty promotions to keep the player on their sites for longer periods of time. Of course, these features can mean that players get carried away and try to win the game at any cost, which affects their bankrolls. If you are a beginner, you should first familiarize yourself with how to play online roulette by carefully reading and understanding the rules. Here are some tips which would be helpful for you to follow when playing an online roulette game:

Choose a trusted online casino.

Opt for easy money withdrawal options.

Opt for live dealers instead of Random Number Generators (Range).

Comprehensively plan a precise bankroll which will act as a guide for you to refrain from chasing losses.

Understand the odds and payouts for making winning strategies based on mathematics, because, at the end of the day, roulette is a game of numbers.

Choose a betting plan which gives you sustainable profits.

Do not get addicted to the online roulette game.

There is no doubt that Roulette, the French word for little wheel, is a game of fortune. However, at the same time, the game involves a lot of skill, patience, and experience to understand and frame a strategy for winning.

