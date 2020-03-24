Choosing the Right POS System for Your Auto Repair Shop

Auto repair shop owners know how to fine-tune a complex machine to keep it running for the long haul. But if you’re a shop owner, do you apply that same precision to managing your day-to-day business operations? If your answer is something along the lines of “Well, maybe,” it might be time for an updated point of sale system.

The newest merchant account solutions allow shop owners to accept payments, track inventory, manage employees and analyze sales history, all in one spot. Follow this guide to choosing the right point of sale system for your auto repair shop.

Look for Appointment Scheduling Options

While most point of sale systems help shop owners process credit card payments and manage customer checkout, the best pos system for auto repair shop will also manage appointment scheduling. Look for a system that integrates with scheduling software to store all your information in one place.

Harness the Power of Inventory Tracking

Auto repair shops need to have the right parts on hand at the right time. Track your shop inventory with a point of sale system like the clover station, and you’ll always be assured to have parts stocked in-store when you need them. Clover’s inventory tracking feature allows shop owners to keep a careful eye on their supplies, so they’ll know when they’re running low on something and need to re-order.

Manage Employee Time

Merchant account solutions also help shop owners manage their workforce. With a system like the Clover Station, mechanics can clock in and out from a central portal, ensuring time cards will always be accurate and pay will be fair. Owners can view insights through the Clover software that include sales tracking for specific time periods. That data can help you understand when business is brisk and when things slow down, allowing you to make smart decisions about how many people to put on the work schedule.

Accept Any Form of Payment

Customers want to be able to pay for repair services in the way that’s most convenient for them. When you’re in the market for a new point of sale system, be sure to choose one that meets that need. The best systems will accept debit and standard credit card payments, as well as EMV or chip-enabled cards. Several options also accept contactless payment methods like Apple pay. Customers will have the confidence that their payments are being processed securely and conveniently, and owners will have the adaptability to accept varied payment types.

Choose the Right Hardware for Your Needs

Point of sale systems come with a wide range of hardware, from countertop main terminals to wireless-enabled, handheld devices. Depending on the size of your store and how many customers you see in a day, you might consider anything from one central station to a network of devices that can be used all over the property. Think about where you’ll want to accept customer payments, and choose a point of sale system that adapts to those needs.

A top-notch point of sale system allows auto repair shops to schedule appointments, process payments, track inventory, manage employee time and adapt as the business grows. When you’re in the market for a new POS system, turn to a trusted provider of merchant account solutions for the best selection and service.

Comments

comments