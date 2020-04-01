What You Need to Know About CBD and Meditation

Over the past years, there has been an increase in the popularity of combining physical therapy activities, such as meditation, yoga, and massage, with the therapeutic properties of CBD. If you’re unfamiliar with CBD, you may be skeptical about using a product that comes from the marijuana and hemp plant. But skepticism is often due to a lack of understanding of what CBD is and isn’t.

One of the largest misconceptions about CBD is that it can get you high. But, unlike THC, CBD has no psychoactive properties, which means you won’t feel altered in any way. Instead, CBD will make you feel calmer, more relaxed, and more grounded.

With these potential homeopathic stress-relieving effects, CBD may be the perfect addition to your meditation sessions.

Below is what you need to know about using CBD to help reach ultimate Zen.

CBD 1010

Before discussing the benefits of CBD and meditation together, it’s important to understand what CBD is and how it impacts the body. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one out of over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plants.

When you hear of cannabis, you probably think of THC, which is known for causing the feeling of being “high” and making users feel hyper and euphoric while also increasing appetite. But, CBD reacts very differently within the body.

CBD has anti-inflammatory, anti-stress, anti-anxiety, and anti-seizure properties. It’s known to relax the mind and body and relieve the weight of everyday stresses and worries.

How CBD Complements Meditation

When compared to meditation, CBD is a relatively new method for dealing with stress and anxiety. But, meditation is a practice that has existed for thousands of years. The poses, stretches, and breathing techniques practiced in meditation offer all sorts of benefits including:

Increased awareness and concentration

Increased flexibility

Improved posture and balance

Increased body awareness

Improved focus and attention

Meditation is also said to reduce stress while also promoting a healthy mind-body connection. It also promotes mindfulness, which may be extremely effective in helping those who have been diagnosed with depression or anxiety disorders.

When paired, people who practice meditation while also taking CBD may experience incredible results. CBD is effective at centering the mind and body in order to create calmness and relaxation. This means that CBD may help meditators to better eliminate distractions and to practice with a very calm mind.

CBD can also be beneficial to be used after meditation in order to aid in faster recovery. The compound can reduce inflammation and decrease tension, which can be caused by more rigorous yoga practices.

Considerations Before Trying CBD

While it seems as though CBD and meditation are the perfect match, there are some things you’ll want to consider to ensure that you get the best results possible.

Quality Is Crucial

You can’t expect top notch results from a low quality CBD product. When buying anything that contains CBD, you’ll want to pay attention to the fine details. Not all CBD products are equal, and you never want to go with the first product that you come across.

To ensure that you’re buying a superior CBD product, you’ll want to look at factors such as:

CBD content

THC content

Where hemp plants are grown

How CBD is extracted

Whether the product is non-GMO

Most importantly, before buying a CBD product, always review the certificate of analysis (COA). A COA is released by a third party lab after a product’s chemical makeup has been tested. This report will tell you how much CBD and THC a product has along with dangerous compounds such as solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides.

Consumption Method Matters

There are many ways that you can take CBD, including oil, capsules, edible gummies, drinks, lotions, and through vaping. While there are positives and negatives regarding each CBD product, if you’re looking to get the most benefits while meditating, you’ll want to choose the right consumption method.

Edibles and capsules can take hours in order to feel the effects. If you’re looking for effects almost immediately, consider using CBD oil, oral spray, or vaping. These offer the quickest effects as CBD is able to get into the bloodstream in just a few minutes.

Be aware of the kind of CBD you’re taking and make sure that you give the product enough time to work within your system before you start meditating.

It Takes Time

Even the best CBD oil isn’t something that you can take once and feel the effects almost immediately. If you’ve never taken CBD before, the last thing you want to do is to take a high dosage product. Consuming too much CBD too quickly can cause negative side effects, such as drowsiness, headache, and nausea.

When starting out with CBD, you need to start low and slow. This means taking a small dosage, such as 5mg or 10mg, and then upping the dosage over time. Slow dosage increases make it much easier to find your sweet spot. This is the dosage that allows you to best experience the effects of CBD.

Results Vary

What works for one specific individual might not work the same way for you. Results will differ depending on the person, so it’s important to be patient and understanding when starting out with CBD.

While CBD may be part of your best friend’s ultimate meditation sessions, your results may not be the same. Taking CBD while meditating will be a trial and error. It’s important to try many different CBD products so that you can find one that works the best.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to take your meditation sessions to the next level, CBD may be just what you need. As with starting any new supplement, talk to your doctor if you’re taking any medications that may interact with CBD. It’s also important to slowly introduce CBD into your routine so that you can minimize the risk of negative effects.

Once you find your sweet spot, you will get even more from meditation, including improved focus, a centered mind and body, and even lower levels of stress and anxiety.

