Best Platforms to Use When Preparing for Microsoft 70-764 Exam; Why Use Exam Dumps?

Are you looking for ways to prepare for your upcoming Microsoft 70-764 exam? Or, do you want to know more about it? Well, you have come to the right spot. Finding the best and most reliable resources to prepare for an IT exam can be a rather strenuous task. However, you will not have to waste another minute on this, because, in this article, we have gathered a list of the best preparation platforms that you can use to pass your 70-764 test.

In addition, we will also be discussing the exam details and its intended certification.

MCSA SQL 2016 Database Administration Certification

Microsoft offers various certifications for individuals with different skills level. If you possess the required foundational skills and wish to become a database administrator or an infrastructure specialist, the certification that you should opt for is the MCSA 70-486 – MS-300 – MS-500 – MD-101 – MB-210 VCE in SQL 2016 Database Administration. It proves one’s skills in handling databases. These skills are very important in most organizations where chunks of data are dealt with. Having this certification gives you access to many benefits, such as more job opportunities, better chances of getting hired, promotions, and so on. You can earn this badge by passing both of the following exams:

70-764: Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure

70-765: Provisioning SQL Databases

Let us find out more about the first test that you need to pass.

Microsoft 70-764 Exam Overview

As mentioned above, this is one of the exams in which you are required to sit to earn the MCSA credential in SQL 2016 Database Administration. Taking this exam, you will be tested mainly on the following topics:

Data access and auditing configuration (20–25%)

Database backup and restore management (20–25%)

SQL Server instances monitoring and management (35–40%)

High availability and disaster recovery management (20–25%)

Microsoft has not specified the number of questions for each exam, but, in general, their MCSA assessments consist of 40-60 questions and have a duration of 120 minutes. You should be prepared to face different types of questions that will check your theoretical and practical knowledge. This is why it will be better for you to study as much as you can, and we would like to help you make this process faster and more effective with reliable resources. So, let us move on to how you can prepare for the exam.

Best Platforms for 70-764 Exam Preparation

The time you spend on preparation would be useless if you do not use good resources. However, do not worry. Below, you will find the platforms through which you can boost your studying for 70-764 test:

Microsoft

Microsoft, as the official certification provider, is your number one choice to get your 70-764 exam prep material. It offers the following options:

Instructor-Led Training

The instructor-led training covers the complete syllabus, with in-depth training and hands-on labs. It comes in two variants: 1) on-demand training and 2) classroom training. The on-demand one is perfect for students who have rather erratic schedules and who cannot participate in lectures at fixed times; it gives you access to the recorded lectures anytime and anywhere, within a period of three months. On the other hand, the classroom training option can be attended live or virtually, where you communicate directly with the instructor.

Online Training

For the 70-764 exam, Microsoft recommends a series of free courses: DAT243, DAT244x, and DAT247x. They can be generally completed within four weeks, given that you dedicate two to three hours per week for it. So, they are worth taking.

Practice Test

You can buy the official Microsoft 70-764 practice test for $99–$109. It contains 150 questions with answers that cover the complete 70-764 course syllabus. Thus, you will learn the topics in which you will need to be proficient and which questions the previous exams include.

Amazon

You can purchase 70-764 books via Amazon’s platform. As you can view the user ratings on Amazon, you can find out whether any of the guides are worth buying. Some of the books that you can get are:

Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure (for 70-764 exam) by Victor Isakov

This book is also recommended by Microsoft. It covers all of the exam objectives and makes the reader think out of the box by introducing what-if scenarios.

Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure 45 Test Prep Questions (for 70-764 exam) by Ger Arevalo

Once you have covered the theories, you can use this book to reinforce the knowledge that you have acquired.

SQL Server 2017 Administration Inside Out by William Assaf, Randolph West, et al.

This book is the perfect way to test your expertise in SQL Database Administration. In addition, it prepares you for the 70-764 exam by giving you time-saving solutions and tips.

YouTube

YouTube has now become a candidate’s best mate, because whenever you get doubts, you can type in some keywords and instantly pull up several videos that are related to your search, including IT exam concepts. Moreover, watching videos has been proven to be a more effective way for many candidates to retain knowledge than reading books. For the 70-764 assessment, you will find a number of such videos. Choose the most informative ones.

ExamSnap

ExamSnap is a website that offers free exam dumps for various IT certification tests, including the Microsoft 70-764. These are questions with answers from past test-takers in the VCE format to help you observe the required topics and get familiar with the exam environment due to using the VCE Player. ExamSnap also offers a Premium Bundle containing 447 questions and answers, a training course with 77 lectures, and a study guide for just $39.97. You can use these files to check the format of the exam, practice answering real and actual questions, work on your time management, and correct your mistakes.

Conclusion

Earning the MCSA SQL 2016 Database Administration certification is the best way to jumpstart your career in IT as an infrastructure specialist or a database administrator. And, to earn this badge, you need to pass two compulsory exams, one of which is the 70-764 exam. Although Microsoft tests are known to be tough to crack, after reading this post, you are now more familiar with which platforms to use and how exam dumps can help ease your way when it comes to passing the actual assessment.

Comments

comments