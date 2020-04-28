Do you know how to kill time during the quarantine? How about taking a dip in the virtual world?

Playing video games is a hobby for many students. If you know how to measure time accordingly, computer games might be beneficial; they develop logical thinking and confident teamwork skills. Additionally, games help one maintain mental balance, even in the most stressful situations. Learn what video games students play these days.

The Most Popular Video Games Students Play

Crossout

Crossout is an online multiplayer game in the post-apocalyptic genre. The game involves a third-person shooter; its primary focus falls on PvP battles of the armored vehicles, which are made by players as well as PvE missions, scuffles, rating, and clan battles. Trading and manufacturing details on the machines are some of the primary elements in the game.

Teamfight Tactics

League of Legends fans were the first ones to test this strategy game. Teamfight Tactics is in the list of the top ten most popular video games in the world. The game was developed and published by Riot Games. The game actions take place in the universe of League of Legends and copy Dota Auto Chess, where players compete online with seven other opponents, building teams.

Fortnite Battle Royale

The epic shooter will likely fully engage you in the game. The players are offered to participate in massive battles on an enormous map; the modes offer gamers to play alone or participate in groups of two or four. Battles last up until one player or team is left on the map.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

This game has been one of the most popular ones for numerous years. In the game, players are split into two teams: 1) terrorists and 2) special forces. The teams are engaged in battles until one of the teams is wiped out and the winner is determined. The players can pick up different game modes that change the conditions of the fights between the groups.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Part two of this multiplayer game received more positive feedback from gamers compared to the first part of this game. The events take place in the sunny city of Washington, D.C., where the civil war broke out between survivors and marauding armed groups.

Part two of this multiplayer game received more positive feedback from gamers compared to the first part of this game. The events take place in the sunny city of Washington, D.C., where the civil war broke out between survivors and marauding armed groups.

The players can cooperate to achieve their goals. The game will also feature raids, which can be completed by up to eight players. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 requires logical thinking, the ability to compromise, and a unique sense of teamwork.

