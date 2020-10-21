Sports betting has become a rather popular phenomenon in the sports industry today. It didn’t start today, though; for years, the risk factor hasn’t deterred fans and bettors from staking their bets on well-thought-out football predictions. It’s either you win big or lose, right? Plus, there’s an in-between for those testing the waters as well. If you’re new to betting, it’s crucial to read this article before delving fully into the activity. It takes wit, courage, and wisdom to know when and how to bet, and it takes patience to wait out possible predictions. So, without further ado, here are five betting tips for sporting newbies.

Start small.

Maybe you just heard about betting, how people are winning big and riding on sheer luck and wit. Don’t jump right in and splurge; it’s best to test the waters first. There’s no wisdom in placing a large bet when you’re just beginning. You can start with as low as £25 or even lower and see the results. From little bets like that, you are grooming your strategy and watching how the game works.

Bet to your strengths.

The mistake a lot of bettors make is placing their bets on games they know little about. It’s not wise to bet on, say, a football game when you’re more of a tennis fan. Yes, the stakes may be significant, and the offers are hard to resist, but then, you would be standing on a very thin string. Start by betting on sports games you know about. If you are into sports racing, and you know the stats and the strengths of each horse, then that would make a safer bet.

Focus on one.

Instead of spreading your ‘seeds’ in multiple places, start with an Industry you know well, and stay there until you’ve learned enough to move to another. It helps you focus on studying the game and raising your stakes. Betting on different games could only end up distracting you, and you definitely want your head in the game. So, rather than betting on the Premier League games and horse races at the same time, focus on one, and once you are strategic enough, venture into other sports.

Read the lines.

Betting is an investment in a way because your money is there to yield results (hopefully). The only difference is time. Betting gives instant results, which could either be big, average, or insignificant. That’s why it’s best to read and follow the lines. These lines differ depending on the sport your betting on; there are money lines and point breaks.

When betting on money lines, the bet is placed based on the team you think will win. It’s as simple as that. However, point spreads are more popular. Sportsbook operators create a sheet for the game that gives them somewhat fair yet unequal chances of winning. The bigger team is represented with a negative number and the underdog with a positive one.

Make it an investment opportunity and not a casual hobby.

Anyone can place a bet on a game, but not everyone knows how to make it a profitable venture. To do that, you need to set aside a budget, the amount of money you’re willing to spend on betting, and be disciplined enough not to exceed it. The next step is to track the results from the games that have recently been bet on. That’s where your strategy will be developed. Yes, you’ll make mistakes at times, but rather than whine over them, learn from them and try to make more profitable decisions in the future.

