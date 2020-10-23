The sports world is full of exciting and iconic moments. These moments are joyous for many but, at the same time, sad for others. These joys and let downs are bet on weekly with cards and corners betting. If you’re all for a little football history mixed with football action, here are five sporting moments that will forever be talked about.

Miraculous Comeback (2019 Champions League Semifinal)

When a team is already down 3-0 during the first leg of the game, you’ll agree it’s almost impossible to advance further since they will have to pull off a magical 4-0 win. It becomes more challenging when the team has to achieve such a feat against the legendary Spanish team, Barcelona.

In what was described as the most iconic moment in sporting history, Liverpool did the unthinkable. Sports betting bookers pegged the odds of Liverpool’s win at 50-1. Thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi, who both delivered two goals, Liverpool went through to the finals where they won the champions league title after a long 14-year break.

Leicester City Wins (2016 Premier League)

Another unforgettable moment in sporting history is the Leicester city premiership victory in 2016. Even more, the win marks a moment the sports betting world will forever talk about. Locking in Leicester city’s victory at an odd of 500-1, it’s was the biggest payout in English betting history. There was really no iconic moment to be exact. However, Leicester city just refused to lose as their rock-solid defense was everything.

They finally snatched one point from their duel with Aston Villa, which saw them through to the top of the table. Since then, every other English team battling for the title hasn’t been able to keep up with them.

Miracle on Ice (1980 Winter Olympics)

In this instance, it was the Americans going against the Soviet Union men’s hockey team. No one knew the Americans had it in them. Their men’s hockey team was a poor assembly of young nobodies; as such, there was no reason to expect much. To make matters worse, they were already down 10-3 in an earlier exhibition game with the Soviets at Madison Square garden. But there was a complete turn of events at Lake placid as the Americans trashed their long term rivals to advance to the finals, then went on to win the men’s hockey gold medal.

Manchester United’s Last-Minute Win (1999 UEFA Champions League)

The final of the 1999 champions league was a duel to remember. Under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United faced their long-term German rivals Bayern Munich. Bayern frustrated the English side; they could hardly find their rhythm, let alone find the net. Ferguson brought in two substitutes, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who both went in to save the day.

What made it unforgettable was that Teddy scored at the 91st minute, while Solskjaer sealed Bayern’s fate at the 93rd. It was a dramatic moment in champions league history and an unforgettable one as well.

Tiger Woods Wins the Masters

April 4, 2019, was a memorable day on the professional golf course. While Tiger was a known golf champion, his domestic battles, and arrest, which led to a break in his career, didn’t gain him much confidence. Most people didn’t feel Tiger could muster his old mojo to compete against current champions. However, Tiger did what he knew how to do best; he went ahead to win the Masters and reestablished his legendary status in the hearts of golf fans and the sporting world altogether.

