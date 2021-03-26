Tips For Choosing Your Hemp CBD Flower Strain: Special Sauce & Others

When you finally decide to give CBD flowers a chance and start smoking them, you will be faced with an important decision right away. If you thought that choosing whether you want to try these or not was the only decision you will need to make, then you were definitely wrong. Sure, this was probably the most important decision of them all, since you definitely can’t go any further until you have made it, but it’s far from being the only one.

To put things simply, there is at least one more important thing that you will have to think about before you start enjoying the benefits of these amazing flowers. In short, you’ll have to choose which flower to start smoking. There are quite a lot of those on the market today and your decision might not be as easy as you would have perhaps expected it.

There is, for example, a strain called Special Sauce and it seems to be grabbing a lot of attention recently. You can find out here now why it is that this particular strain is so popular. Yet, before you resort to buying it, I suggest you first learn according to which criteria precisely you should make your choice. There’s no doubt that I can recommend a few great strains right now, including Special Sauce, but I’d much rather teach you how to make your own choice.

Don’t worry, learning how to do this shouldn’t be difficult at all. What you have to do is follow a few simple tips and you will undoubtedly be able to choose the perfect CBD flower strain for you in no time. Without further ado, let me share some of those useful tips that will come quite in handy when you decide to give smoking CBD a chance and resort to choosing your strain.

Check CBD Concentration

This one should definitely go without saying, but unfortunately, far too many people tend to forget this important criterion and fail to take it into consideration when making their choice. Basically, you need to check the amount of Cannabidiol that’s contained in a specific flower. If you are wondering why this concentration is that important, let me give you an explanation right away.

Simply put, the more Cannabidiol a certain flower contains, the stronger it will be. No, this doesn’t mean that the concentration of this compound has something to do with whether you’ll get high or not. That is a completely different thing that we will address later on. This has a rather different meaning. In short, the stronger the product, the quicker and the more effective it will be in fighting the symptoms that you need to get rid of at a particular moment and the diseases you want to treat.

Speaking of symptoms and diseases, you should take a look at what it is that Cannabidiol can actually help with in the first place.

Check THC Concentration

I have briefly touched upon the subject on getting high on these flowers above. Well, let me make one thing perfectly clear. As long as you are choosing hemp flowers, you are highly unlikely to get stoned on them, since they don’t have the necessary amount of THC that could produce those feelings. This, however, doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t actually check the concentration of THC when choosing your specific strain. After all, you need to be completely aware of what the particular flowers contain and what you can expect from them.

When the Special Sauce is in question, for example, you can be sure that it won’t get you high, since it has a low concentration of THC. As for the concentration of Cannabidiol that I have mentioned above, this specific strain can be really proud of the amount of CBD that it contains. It goes well up to 18%, meaning that the Special Sauce will definitely be strong enough to fight off a lot of the symptoms and diseases that you are dealing with.

Check Whether It Has Been Lab Tested

I’m pretty sure that you want to buy a high quality CBD flower for you. This is your health we are talking about here and there’s no doubt in my mind that you want to ensure that you are doing something amazing for your whole body instead of risking your overall health by buying some products that are of extremely poor quality. So, what can you do to make sure that the strains you are getting are of perfect quality?

There is one rather simple thing that you need to do in order to check that. You need to see whether the products have actually been lab tested. That is a rather significant step you should take, including the ones you can read about in this article, in order to buy the perfect CBD strains for you. So, make sure not to skip it, because buying untested products is certainly not a good idea.

Check The Aroma & The Flavor

Here’s one last thing you should do if you really want to make the absolutely best choice for you. Check the aroma and the flavor of the specific strains you have in mind. For example, if you are thinking of purchasing the Special Sauce, make sure to first take a look at its terpene profile. That will tell you just how good the strain will smell and taste and I’m pretty sure that you want to choose a flower the aroma of which you will actually like.

