How to Get the Very Same Coupons for a Free Action at an Online Casino

When you shop around to find the best price or get a discount that saves you money on your latest purchase, you feel fantastic. It adds to the overall pleasure of the shopping experience. As Norwegians, we can be very particular about what we buy and how we spend our time.

Fortunately, you can give the same care and attention to your online activity to find the best sites and get brilliant offers. By using a top 10 list of bettingsider or betting sites, you can pick a bookmaker or casino that suits you and get a reward in the process.

In this article, our gambling expert Jørgen Aasgen will determine what kind of promotions and discounts you can find for online casinos and how to spot one worth claiming.

Casino Offers Are Like Coupons

In Norway, it’s common to receive flyers with coupons, particularly for the supermarket. You can also download an app for discounts and special offers. Of course, you need to know which shops to go to and understand the product’s value. We still want a well-made, top-quality product, so shopping around is essential.

The process for online casinos is similar. You can find digital flyers and the gambling equivalent of a discount coupon known as a bonus code.

Just like when you hand over the coupon to the cashier at the supermarket, entering a bonus code when you deposit may get you at least one free action at an online casino, such as free spins, or another kind of promotion.

Types of Promotions

To enjoy some online casino free play, you’ll need to know which offers to look out for and what they can bring you. Here are the most popular types you can find online:

No Deposit Bonus

One of the most popular offers for Norwegian players is the no deposit bonus. It usually involves credits to play for free on a select number of games, or it could come in the form of free spins. Some casinos use a time limit for this kind of promotion, which means you can play for free for the first hour or 24 hours after creating your account.

No deposit bonuses are usually given to new customers who sign up to the casino for the first time. Think of them as “try before you buy” coupons.

Welcome Bonus

Almost every online casino has a welcome bonus. This offer could cover your first two, three, or even four deposits. That means that each time you put money in your account, you’ll receive something extra from the casino.

Welcome offers usually mean free credits. They’re bonus funds in your account that you can’t withdraw, but you can use them to play for free and get some winnings back. Keep in mind that these kinds of promotions often have wagering requirements, which we explain below.

Free Spins

This reward doesn’t have a cash value; instead, you’ll get a number of free spins on a particular game. It’s usually aimed at slots players, as that’s where you can use the spins.

Players get anything from 20 to 200 extra turns on a popular game, and if you win, you keep the profits. Free spins can also have wagering requirements and time limits, so it’s crucial to read the terms and conditions.

Cashback

Just like member discounts, a cashback reward is often given to regular players to reward their loyalty. You often get cashback on your losses over a week or a month. The amount can range from 5% to 15%, depending on the casino and your membership status.

Free Action at an Online Casino

Casino offers are similar to the coupons from the supermarket. Although you might get something for free, you’ll usually have to spend some money to get the rewards. Be prepared to top up your account in order to receive your free play.

The most popular payment methods in Norway are debit or credit card, PayPal, and Vipps. You’ll find that most online casinos have at least three or four different options. As well as needing to deposit, we recommend paying attention to the wagering requirements, which will tell you how many times you need to gamble your winnings.

How to Claim

Most offers are triggered when you make a deposit. We recommend reading up on how to ensure secure transactions so that you can enjoy your bonus without worrying. Another common way to claim is with a bonus code. Just like a coupon, it’s a combination of numbers and letters you enter to get your reward.

Enjoy the Rewards

Now you know the offers to look out for and how to claim them, you’re ready to choose an online casino and enjoy some free action.

