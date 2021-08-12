Top 5 Activities for Your Family Camping Trip

Camping as a family is among the activities that most people are hesitant about. This is because camping with kids requires a lot of effort. However, with the many benefits it holds, it is an experience not worth missing. Camping allows you to bond with family, reconnect with nature, have fun, experience new things, enjoy a stress-free life, and many more.

However, the secret to a good camping experience in Norway is planning ahead. This means selecting a suitable camping ground, stocking food well, making the right reservations, and engaging in simple activities while at the camp.

To develop a list of activities to enjoy as a family while camping, we teamed up with our expert Benjamin Reppersen (view profile). Here are the top 5 activities to engage your loved ones while on a family camping trip.

Treasure Hunt

Treasure hunting is quite fascinating to both children and adults. It improves orientation perception and builds imagination. In this digital era, you can even make it more interesting by using geocaching. Geocaching is a mobile app that helps you create hiding places or caches then upload the coordinates online.

Although you can use caches near your campsite, you can make things a lot more interesting for your family members by setting up your own coordinates. Just like a compass, the smartphone app will lead you to these caches. After finding the “treasures,” you can sign a virtual guest book or leave another item for the next camper to find.

Play Online Casino Games

Playing games together as a family while camping is ideal as it allows you to create deeper bonds. Ensure that you pack something for everyone. For instance, board games work well because they are interactive, kid-friendly, and educational. You can also top the fun by bringing a deck of cards that are perfect for playing any time.

On the other hand, you can decide to play an online casino game with adults on your phone or tablet to have a thrilling and fulfilling experience. To make the online games more enticing, you can challenge each other to see who achieves the highest score.

Take a Hike

Taking a walk is a perfect way to get a closer look at nature. Toddlers can also explore new habitats, especially if the trails are short, and they can bring them back to the starting point. When taking a hike, carry plenty of water and pack a picnic lunch. You can also encourage young ones to identify birds, rocks, or animal tracks.

For teenagers who are up for longer hikes, you can give them maps to improve their map reading skills. Navigating using a compass can make miles pass fast. However, it is essential to stay away from steep and strenuous trails to ensure everyone’s safety.

Build a Campfire

Teaching your kids how to build a campfire safely satisfies their natural curiosity and allows them to learn a fundamental survival skill. You can ask them to gather twigs and firewood while supervising them.

Working together as a family to build a campfire is always exciting. But it is ideal to ensure that the fire is lit at a designated spot on the campground and make sure you keep an eye on the kids when the fire is burning.

Tell Stories

The best thing about camping is the chance to bond and reconnect with your family. There is no ideal way to reconnect with your family other than through storytelling. However, don’t expect the older children to welcome this session with smiling faces and a cheerful attitude. But to help them understand why this session is important, fill their day with activities that encourage them to work together.

Remember, busy hands always prompt the best conversation, so be prepared to pay attention. When there is quietness in conversing, you can always share something entertaining from your youth or something your predecessors told you.

There is no doubt that camping offers an excellent opportunity for families to reconnect and strengthen their family ties. Nonetheless, to enjoy each other’s company, it is important to engage in activities like hiking, storytelling, playing games, treasure hunting, building a campfire, and many more so that you can have a memorable experience.

