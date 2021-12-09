4Bulls Review: Unique Ecosystem Designed For Crypto Retail Investors

What is 4Bulls?

4Bulls is an Ecosystem that consists of several products designed for retail investors. The platform’s products serve the unique purpose of helping people capitalize on Crypto assets.

Background

4Bulls was launched back in February 2020 by Ivan Kv and his dedicated team of developers. The company is headquartered in Tallinn, Harjumaa, Estonia. Since its launch, the ecosystem’s growth has been exponential, and the number of users has been continuously growing each day, currently peaking at 400k monthly visitors.

Products

Crypto Price Prediction

Crypto Price Prediction is a tool that collects and analyses data related to cryptocurrencies. The tool collects comprehensive data, analyses it, and then provides users with the outline and suggestions.

Users get quick access to Asset History, Inflation Rate, Asset Maturity, Asset Utility Purposes, Branding Quality, Circulation Supply, Total Supply, Team, and other metrics.

NFT Staking

NFT staking is relatively a new idea, and the team at 4Bulls has already leaped forward by providing NFT staking opportunities to their community. NFT Staking on 4Bulls is known for its high APYs.

4B Token

4Bulls has its own governance and utility token, 4B. The utility asset is used as the platform’s backbone and is used for all transactions.

