Five Best Sports Movies of All Time

As for movie lovers, we have created a list of the best sports movies of all time to enjoy in their leisure time.

1. Hoop Dreams (1994)

Hoop Dreams is certainly one of the best sports movies of all time. It is directed by Steve James and produced by Frederick Marx. It first hit the screens in 1994.

Hoop Dreams follows the lives of two high school students named William Gates and Arthur Agee who want to become professional basketball players. The movie was universally acclaimed by critics and won several prestigious awards. Made on a budget of $700,000, Hoop Dreams went on to make $11.8 million at the box office.

Originally intended to be a short film, the 1994 American documentary had dealt with several themes including poverty, racial inequality and adolescence.

2. Rocky (1976)

Rocky became an incredibly successful movie in the world. It was directed by John G. Avildsen and it was written by Sylvester Stallone, who also played the leading role of Robert “Rocky” Balboa.

The movie tells the story of a working class boxer who becomes hugely famous after getting a shot at the world heavyweight championship. The film also features Talia Shire as Adrian and Burgess Meredith as Rocky’s trainer.

Rocky was first released in 1976 and it became enormously successful. Made on a budget of just $960,000, the John G. Avildsen-directed movie made $225 million at the box office. It also won over the critics who praised the acting, direction and screenplay of the movie.

Rocky won ten Oscar nominations at the 49th Academy Awards, winning three.

3. Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull was directed by Martin Scorsese, and it was produced by Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler. The film portrays the story of a boxer named Jake LaMotta whose self-destructive and obsessive rage destroys his family life.

It places Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Cathy Moriarty in the lead roles.

The movie first hit the screens in 1980 and went on to garner $23.4 million at the box office.

Raging Bull also won several prestigious awards, including two Academy Awards in the categories of Best Actor and Best Film Editing.

4. Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack was directed by Harold Ramis and it was written by Brian Doyle-Murray and Douglas Kenney. ESPN describes this film as “perhaps the funniest sports movie ever made.”

The movie became a big success at the box office, garnering an incredible $60 million.

5. Senna (2010)

Sports fans who are obsessed with things like famous football players don’t often like movies as much as the beautiful game. However, they will likely love this documentary film which is directed by Asif Kapadia and written by Manish Pandey.

Senna tells the story of a Brazilian motor-racing champion Ayrton Senna. It focuses on the racing career of the great driver who won the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship in 1988, 1990 and 1991. The film also shows the great rivalry between Senna and his fellow driver Alain Prost.

It was first released in 2010 and made $11 million at the box office. Senna also received critical acclaim from critics. It won several prestigious awards, including two BAFTA awards in the categories of Best Documentary and Best Editing. The film was also nominated for the Writers Guild of America for Best Documentary Screenplay.

