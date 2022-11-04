What Is It Like to Have Virtual Sex? Is It Like Having Phone Sex?

Credited in no small part to the unfortunate events of the past few years, virtual sex is more popular than it has ever been. From adult chat rooms to webcam sex to the art and genuinely erotic sexting, people are getting their rocks off from a long distance in record numbers.

But what exactly is virtual sex, and how (if at all) does it differ from phone sex? Are they pretty much the same, or is there any major difference between them?

What Is Virtual Sex?

The term ‘virtual sex’ is about any sexual activity that occurs on or via the internet. Examples include adult chat rooms, webcam sex, sending photos, and even erotic DMs, and so on.

It can also technically include conventional phone sex, given how many people make and receive calls via the internet these days.

Here’s a more detailed overview of the various types of virtual sex and how they work:

Virtual Sex is any sexual activity that people do with/on the internet. This includes sexting, masturbating together on video chat, phone sex, sending photos, chat rooms, sliding into DMs, and so much more! Here’s a brief list of options:

Sexting – Sending erotic or explicit media or text messages to another person, either through a traditional text message or via social media (sometimes even email).

– Sending erotic or explicit media or text messages to another person, either through a traditional text message or via social media (sometimes even email). Phone Sex – Sexually descriptive voice conversations between adults via telephone, often accompanied by mutual masturbation.

– Sexually descriptive voice conversations between adults via telephone, often accompanied by mutual masturbation. Sexy Blogs – Writing sexy stories, talking about fantasies, or occasionally publishing erotic content (and accompanying media) via blogs.

– Writing sexy stories, talking about fantasies, or occasionally publishing erotic content (and accompanying media) via blogs. Watching Porn Together – Typically accompanied by mutual masturbation and either a traditional voice call or a live video call.

– Typically accompanied by mutual masturbation and either a traditional voice call or a live video call. Webcam Girls – Paid services (subscription or ad-hoc) where people can hook up with online models for virtual dates and virtual sexual encounters in general.

– Paid services (subscription or ad-hoc) where people can hook up with online models for virtual dates and virtual sexual encounters in general. Online Exhibitionism – Posting erotic media featuring yourself on social media, via general websites, or directly to others (either for free or for payment).

– Posting erotic media featuring yourself on social media, via general websites, or directly to others (either for free or for payment). Online Role Play – As the name suggests, kinky, erotic, and sometimes downright bizarre role-playing activities where people act out their fantasies in a virtual space.

The vast majority of these virtual sexual encounters will either be accompanied by masturbation or will at least lead things in that direction. However, many people take part in virtual sex online simply for the thrill and don’t necessarily have to get anything physical out of the experience.

Why Is Virtual Sex So Popular?

Some people find the appeal of virtual sex difficult to understand, given that it cannot generally be called ‘real’ sex. The ‘virtual’ nature of the whole thing means that those taking part don’t have any physical contact, so sex in the traditional sense cannot occur.

But this is exactly where the appeal of the whole thing lies for those who enjoy it. Just a few of the many points of appeal cited by those who take part in virtual sex regularly include the following:

There’s no actual sex involved. Therefore it does not constitute cheating if you already have a partner.

There is zero risk of pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections, given how no physical contact takes place.

Virtual sex provides a useful outlet for those abstaining from physical sex for any time.

Some find virtual sex is the ultimate foreplay, firing them up and getting them ready for real sex.

Some are simply uncomfortable with physical sex for any given reason and prefer the virtual alternative.

Those who lack confidence and experience where real-world sex is concerned stand to learn a thing or two with virtual sex.

It’s fun, it’s widely available, and it’s something anyone can take part in – irrespective of whether they have a sexual partner.

So, while virtual sex is similar to phone sex in many ways, it has more advantages. More specifically, there’s more flexibility and scope for experimentation with virtual sex, meaning you can have much more fun with it.

And if you do find the whole thing a little weird or even uncomfortable at first, try sticking with it for a while. You’ll soon find yourself discovering a whole world of erotic fun and games you’ll wonder how you ever got by without.