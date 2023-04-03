The value of the life of an unborn baby is one of the most debated topics in today’s society. Some argue that an unborn baby is just a clump of cells, while others believe that it is a human life deserving of protection. Regardless of one’s personal beliefs, there are undeniable reasons why every unborn baby’s life holds inherent value.

What Is an Unborn Baby?

First and foremost, an unborn baby is a living human being. From the moment of conception, an embryo has all the genetic information to become a fully formed person. Science has proven that an unborn baby can feel pain and respond to stimuli, making it clear that it is not just a collection of cells. The value of human life is immeasurable, and every baby, born or unborn, has the same right to life.

Society’s Views on Pro-Life

Secondly, society depends on the preservation of innocent life. A society that chooses to disregard the value of the life of an unborn baby’s is one that places no value on human life. Each human life is sacred, and every human being has the right to live free from harm. Dismissing the inherent worth of an unborn baby can perpetuate a culture that undermines human rights.

Furthermore, every unborn baby has the potential to have a significant impact on society. Many of the world’s greatest leaders, thinkers, and artists were once unborn babies. They were given a chance to see the light and make a substantial contribution to humanity. One may not know what the future holds, but every life has the capacity and the choice to make a positive change in the world and bring forth life.

The Creator’s Gift of Life

Finally, every unborn baby is a gift from the Heavenly Father. The Bible speaks to the sanctity of life and the inherent worth of every individual, as the Heavenly Father knew every one of us before we were born. Therefore, regardless of how worldly society views an unborn baby, those who believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ believe that human life has value, and the value of human life comes from the Creator, who made mankind in His image. Destroying an unborn baby goes against the fundamental principle of treasuring the sacred gift of human life.

Love a Human Being

In conclusion, the value of the life of an unborn baby is immeasurable. Every unborn baby is a living human being, whose life has the potential to have a significant impact on society. The preservation of unborn babies is necessary to maintain a healthy culture and respect for human rights. Every unborn baby has a right to protection and love.