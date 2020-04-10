3 Terrifying Events That Nobody Expects After The Coronavirus Is Over

If you have not been hiding under a rock, then you are likely familiar with the coronavirus pandemic and the terrible harm that it has brought to humanity. The majority of the world’s population is on lockdown, but social distancing will go away at some point, and we will all continue living our normal lives. It sounds like a pretty logical sequence of events. Right? Well, there are a few things that the media is not emphasizing right now. Below are three terrifying events that will likely occur in most parts of the globe after the pandemic’s peak is over.

3 Terrifying Events That Nobody Expects After the Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over

Terrifying Event 1: Crime Rates Will Increase Dramatically

With a global recession comes widespread poverty, which will likely cause dramatic increases in crime rates in different parts of the world. In the United States, the upcoming recession is expected to cause the unemployment rate to rise to 15%. Looking back at history, during the Great Depression, due to the unavailability of legitimate work, illegal activities prevailed in the United States. The same phenomenon took place during the dotcom crisis.

Terrifying Event 2: Pandemics Will Become a New Norm

With the rising death tolls across America, Europe, and Asia, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is outlining the vulnerability of human systems. The death tolls may plant a seed in bad actors’ minds by highlighting an effective way to eliminate humans on a global scale. For example, why would terrorists think of plotting a bomb that can kill thousands of people, if these bad people can destroy hundreds of thousands of human lives with a “silent killer?” The current pandemic is just the tip of an iceberg that is hiding underneath still waters.

Terrifying Event 3: Mental Instability Will Be on the Rise

Even before the current pandemic, electronic devices brought a lot of “social distancing” to people’s lives. The increase in social media use may provoke an increase in the number of suicides. With more isolation, a set of new problems will likely come. Mentally vulnerable people will be hit hard. Unfortunately, social isolation, which leads to feelings of loneliness and fear, will increase the rate of fatalities in the world. These fatalities will likely come in the form of suicides and shootings.

