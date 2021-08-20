How to Change Up Your Cannabis Routine

Enjoying some cannabis can be a great way to relax at the end of a long day, but if you have been doing it a while, you might feel as though you have gotten stuck in a rut. If that’s the case, you might be looking for ways to change up your routine. The good news is there are a lot of ways to experience a different high to get the most out of your herb.

Consider a Vaporizer

Vapes can allow for a better high, whether you go for a concentrate or dry herb one. They let you control the temperature better than with bowls, joints, or blunts. That’s because you are simply vaporizing the herb instead of burning it. It prevents burnt flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes, allowing for a much better experience. Overall, it lets users experience the flavors better. If you want to get a vaporizer, you can shop a collection of vaporizers that have allowed dry herb enthusiasts to trade smoking for a cleaner and more refined experience. It is a different option than smoking that allows for a special experience.

Consider Mixing THC and CBG

CBG is known as a mother cannabinoid, meaning all plants create this component, and it will then become CBD, THC, or another cannabinoid. It is not psychoactive, but it acts similar to CBD since it can help you relax. But instead of making you feel sleepy, it can stimulate your mind and energize you. By combining THC and CBG, you will get a more balanced effect, and an enhanced high. CBG can multiply the effects of the THC, improving your high. And it can even help your stash last a bit longer. It’s fairly easy to find in all the states since it is not psychoactive. That means you can often use more of it without feeling the effects.

Use Some Edibles

If you have tried edibles in the past, you know you get a much different high than if you smoked. Often, it comes on stronger and lasts longer. At the same time, it typically takes longer for the cannabinoids to affect you, since your body needs time to process them. That’s why it is so important to be careful if you decide to go this route.

If you eat too many too quickly, you likely won’t have a good experience. Instead, go for a small dose and wait an hour or longer before deciding if you would benefit from a little more. The high will come on slowly as well, so pay close attention to how you are feeling. Since edibles vary from dry herb, learn about the types of packaging that are best for edibles so that your supply does not fall victim to poor storage.

Grinding It Up Well

If you grind up the herb more, it will have more surface area, so it will burn slower and evener. Look for a good grinder so you can break up larger chunks. Depending on what type of grinder you get, you can also collect trichomes in the chambers. Adding a few of these to your next joint can make for a unique and different experience.

